Boswell didn't play in Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Buccaneers.

The Steelers signed B.T. Potter as an undrafted free agent during the offseason to compete with Boswell for the starting placekicker job, and the former got the first chance to contribute during the preseason. Potter converted both of his field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries in the win, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Boswell get a chance to kick as the preseason progresses.