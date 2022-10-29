Boswell (groin) will not play Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Steelers don't have a kicker on the practice squad, so it'll be interesting to see who eventually gets signed and elevated to the active roster. Boswell is currently tied for the sixth-most field-goal attempts this season, but he's also tied for the third worst field-goal percentage (75) among kickers with at least 10 attempts.

More News