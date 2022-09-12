Boswell made three of four field-goal attempts while converting both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.

Special teams became an issue for both squads late in Sunday's season opener, as Evan McPherson had an extra-point try blocked with zero seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime before missing a 29-yarder in overtime. Boswell was perfect over his four kicks in regulation, but he had a 55-yard field-goal attempt hit the left upright with 2:27 remaining in the extra period. However, he had a chance to redeem himself later and drilled a 53-yard attempt as time expired in overtime to give the Steelers the season-opening win. Boswell had a career-high 40 field-goal attempts in 2021, and he certainly saw plenty of work during Sunday's matchup to begin the 2022 campaign.