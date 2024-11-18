Boswell converted all six of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 18-16 win over the Ravens.

The Steelers were unable to reach the end zone during Sunday's divisional matchup, but Boswell was perfect when called upon, accounting for all of the team's scoring. He made three of his field-goal attempts from at least 50 yards and is now 9-for-10 on attempts from 50-plus yards, eclipsing his previous career-high mark of eight makes from that distance. The 33-year-old has attempted a league-leading 30 field goals to begin the year, and he's made 29 of those tries (96.7 percent efficiency).