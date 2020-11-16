Boswell converted on all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Bengals.

Boswell had some struggles in the Steelers' Week 9 win as he missed two extra-point tries, but he was perfect on six kicks against Cincinnati on Sunday. He's converted on all 14 of his field-goal attempts to begin the season as the Steelers have had a potent offensive attack over the first nine games of 2020.