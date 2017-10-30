Steelers' Chris Boswell: Eight points in win

Boswell hit both field-goal attempts (34, 38) and both extra-point conversions in Pittsburgh's 20-15 win over Detroit.

Boswell heads into the bye week successful on 18-of-20 field goals (90%) and is perfect on 15 point after attempts. Since joining the Steelers in Week 5 of the 2015 season, Boswell has made 68-of-77 field goals (88%) and 77-of-78 extra points, making him an attractive fantasy option each week.