Steelers' Chris Boswell: Embedded in competition

Boswell will split snaps evenly with rookie Matthew Wright during Friday's preseason contest against the Buccaneers, Chris Adamski of triblive.com reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the team's intention is to switch players "every other kick, regardless of circumstances." Boswell, who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, appears to be facing legitimate competition for the starting role following a poor 2018 campaign in which he converted only 13 of 20 field-goal attempts. Pittsburgh's kicker competition will be worth monitoring throughout the preseason.