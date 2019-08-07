Steelers' Chris Boswell: Embedded in competition
Boswell will split snaps evenly with rookie Matthew Wright during Friday's preseason contest against the Buccaneers, Chris Adamski of triblive.com reports.
Coach Mike Tomlin said the team's intention is to switch players "every other kick, regardless of circumstances." Boswell, who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, appears to be facing legitimate competition for the starting role following a poor 2018 campaign in which he converted only 13 of 20 field-goal attempts. Pittsburgh's kicker competition will be worth monitoring throughout the preseason.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Defers roster bonus•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Will have competition•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Expected back in 2019•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Was sidelined with groin injury•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Looks to rebound in 2019•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Lands on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...
-
WR Preview: AFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing...
-
WR Preview: NFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are turning...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Mack
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...