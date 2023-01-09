Boswell converted both of his field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 28-14 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Boswell had missed at least one field-goal attempt in three of his four appearances leading up to Sunday's regular-season finale, but he was perfect against Cleveland to help the Steelers finish the year with a winning record. The 31-year-old missed five games in 2022 due to his groin injury, but he appeared in 12 matchups and made 20 of 28 field-goal attempts while converting all 18 of his extra-point tries. Boswell made 92.3 percent of his field-goal attempts over the three seasons prior to 2022 and re-signed with the Steelers on a four-year deal in August of 2022, so he'll likely continue to serve as Pittsburgh's kicker next year despite his 71.4 percent field-goal conversion rate this season.