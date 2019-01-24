Steelers' Chris Boswell: Expected back in 2019

Boswell (groin) is expected to be on the roster entering training camp, but he may have competition in 2019, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Boswell ended the 2018 season on injured reserve after appearing in 15 games. He had the worst year of his career this year, going 13-for-20 on field goals this season after hitting on 89 percent of his kicks during his first-three seasons. He'll look to bounce back as he enters his age-28 season in 2019.