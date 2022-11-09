Boswell (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Boswell was sidelined for Week 8 due to a groin issue and still isn't ready to practice following the team's Week 9 bye. The veteran kicker will have two more opportunities to participate before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, but the Steelers already seem to be preparing for him to miss the contest. Pittsburgh signed Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster Wednesday, which suggests the team doesn't believe Boswell will play Week 10.