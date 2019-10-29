Steelers' Chris Boswell: First missed kick this season

Boswell made two of three field-goals (41, 42) and all three PATs in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.

In fairness, Boswell's missed field goal attempt was from 54 yards out, which would have been the longest of his career. He is still having a solid season and the return of Mason Rudolph to lead the offense should give Boswell plenty of scoring opportunities. Week 9 has him facing a Colts defense against which opposing kickers are averaging seven fantasy points per game this season.