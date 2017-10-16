Play

Steelers' Chris Boswell: Five points in win

Boswell was successful on his lone field-goal (24) and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

Not surprisingly, this game was a defensive battle, limiting Boswell's scoring, although he made the most of his opportunities. Although he faces a Bengals team that allow opposing kickers an average of seven fantasy points per game this season, Boswell kicked six field-goals in his last game against them.

