Steelers' Chris Boswell: Four points in defensive battle

Boswell made his lone field-goal (49) and PAT in Pittsburgh's 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.

Coming into the contest the Bills had allowed the least fantasy points to opposing kickers (3.7 per game) so it was no surprise that Boswell would have few scoring opportunities. On a personal note, the field goal was the 125th of his career -- fourth-most in franchise history. Boswell has a more attractive game in Week 16 as opposing kickers average 7.4 fantasy points per game against the Jets.

