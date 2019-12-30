Play

Steelers' Chris Boswell: Four points in losing effort

Boswell made his lone field-goal (26 yards) and extra-point attempt in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Boswell was the victim of an underwhelming offense and scored just four points for a third straight game. Still, this was a bounce-back year for Boswell finishing the 2019 season as the eighth highest scoring kicker in the league and third best in the AFC. Playing in all 16 games Boswell tied for first in the league hitting 100 percent of his extra points (28) and third in the league with a 93.5 field goal percentage -- converting 29 of 31 attempts -- with a long of 51 yards. If the Steelers can avoid the multitude of injuries that derailed this season Boswell is a high-upside kicker option in 2020.

