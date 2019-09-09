Steelers' Chris Boswell: Game flow limits opportunities

Boswell made his lone field-goal (19) attempt in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.

The Steelers were already trailing 27-0 when the only points they could generate came on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line with 10:17 remaining in the third quarter. The offense should turn things around, providing Boswell with the opportunity to put up big fantasy numbers but until they do there are better kicking options available.

