Steelers' Chris Boswell: Gets second-round tender

The Steelers placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Boswell, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The move ensures Boswell will be back in Pittsburgh for one more season, as no team would be willing to surrender a second-round pick for the right to give him a contract. He'll be one of top options at his position in fantasy drafts, coming off a 2017 campaign in which he converted 35 of 38 field-goal attempts and 37 of 39 extra-point tries. Boswell is one of the more reliable kickers in the league and is still attached to an elite offense.