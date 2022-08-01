Boswell agreed to a four-year, $20 million contract extension with the Steelers on Monday, thus tying him with Baltimore's Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in league history, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Boswell was entering the final year of his current contract with Pittsburgh, so this new extension should tie him to the team for the next five seasons. The one-time Pro Bowler has been incredibly solid during his seven-year career with the Steelers, converting at least 84 percent of his field-goal attempts every season except for the 2018 campaign. Boswell is just two years removed from hitting a career-long 59-yard field goal, and he is coming off a 2021 season in which he made 36 of his 40 field-goal tries and missed just two extra points. The 31-year-old's new extension includes $12.5 million in guaranteed salary - a mark that also matches Tucker for the highest in NFL history.