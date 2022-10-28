Boswell (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

This injury must have popped up late in the week, as Boswell was unable to practice Friday after being off the injury report Wednesday and Thursday. Already massive underdogs on the road against the undefeated Eagles, the Steelers could find themselves scrambling for a last-minute replacement kicker if Boswell's unable to suit up.