Boswell went three of three on extra points in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Patriots.

The kicker did not attempt a field goal in the win. Boswell has yet to miss in 2025, going five of five on field goals and seven of seven on extra-point attempts. The longtime Steeler converted more than 90 percent of his field-goal tries in five of six seasons between 2019 and 2024.

