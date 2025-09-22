Steelers' Chris Boswell: Hits all three extra-point tries
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boswell went three of three on extra points in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Patriots.
The kicker did not attempt a field goal in the win. Boswell has yet to miss in 2025, going five of five on field goals and seven of seven on extra-point attempts. The longtime Steeler converted more than 90 percent of his field-goal tries in five of six seasons between 2019 and 2024.
