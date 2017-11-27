Steelers' Chris Boswell: Hits game-winner as time expires

Boswell converted 2-of-3 PAT and his lone field-goal (53) in Pittsburgh's 31-28 win over Green Bay Sunday night.

After missing just one PAT in 78 tries during the first 35 games of his career, Boswell has missed two of his last eight attempts in the past three games. Still, he was able to redeem himself by making a 53-yard field goal, tying the record for the longest field goal in Heinz Field history, as time ran out to secure the win. His next game is against the Bengals, who he burned for 17 points earlier this season, and who allow the third most points to opposing kickers.