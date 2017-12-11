Steelers' Chris Boswell: Hits game-winner in final minute
Boswell made all four field-goal attempts (24, 43, 46, 52) and all three PATs in Pittsburgh's 39-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
After winning the past two games as time expired, Boswell came through in the clutch again, kicking his fourth field goal of the night with just 42 seconds remaining. He'll face New England, which has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers, in Week 15. In the two games he has faced them in his career, including a 2016 playoff game, Boswell has missed 2-of-6 field-goal tries and 1-of-2 PATs.
