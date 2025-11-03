Boswell made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his PATs in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

Boswell was able to make multiple field goals for the fifth time this season, connecting on a 25-yard attempt as time expired in the first half before later adding a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter. The kicker has now gone 16-for-18 on field-goal tries while making all 20 of his extra-point attempts over eight games this season.