Steelers' Chris Boswell: Hits two field goals in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boswell made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his PATs in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.
Boswell was able to make multiple field goals for the fifth time this season, connecting on a 25-yard attempt as time expired in the first half before later adding a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter. The kicker has now gone 16-for-18 on field-goal tries while making all 20 of his extra-point attempts over eight games this season.
