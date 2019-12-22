Play

Steelers' Chris Boswell: Hurt by offensive struggles

Boswell made his lone field-goal (49 yards) and extra-point attempt in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

This was a repeat of Boswell's performance in Week 15 as Pittsburgh's offense continues to be anemic. Although he scored 11 points against Baltimore earlier this season Boswell shouldn't be counted on by fantasy owners still playing in Week 17.

