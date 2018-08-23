Steelers' Chris Boswell: Inks five-year deal
Boswell has signed a five-year contract with the Steelers, the team's official site reports.
Boswell, who earned Pro Bowl recognition last year after connecting on 35 of 38 field goal attempts and 37 of 39 extra point tries, is thus set to reprise his kicking duties for the Steelers for the foreseeable future. His fantasy prospects look strong for the coming season, thanks to the fact that he'll be working within a team context that features a prolific offense paced by the trio of Ben Roethlesberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.
