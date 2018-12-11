Steelers' Chris Boswell: Job put on notice
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Boswell will be forced to compete for his role as the Steelers' kicker over the next few days as the team holds an open tryout, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports. "He will be given an opportunity to play his way into this game [against the Patriots] this weekend," Tomlin said.
Since being rewarded with a four-year extension during the preseason after converting 89.5 percent of his field-goal tries through his first three years in Pittsburgh, Boswell has completely fell apart. The 27-year-old has missed five extra points this season -- two more than his total from 2015 through 2017 combined -- and has converted only 10 of 16 field-goal attempts, including a pair of misses in the loss to the Raiders over the weekend that prevented the Steelers from extending the game to overtime. Boswell's sizable contract is probably the only reason he's maintained his job through 14 games, but the Steelers may have finally reached their breaking point.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Costly misses for third-straight loss•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Kicking woes continue•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Throws touchdown pass•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Limited opportunities in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Posts 10 points in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses yet again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...