Steelers' Chris Boswell: Job put on notice

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Boswell will be forced to compete for his role as the Steelers' kicker over the next few days as the team holds an open tryout, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports. "He will be given an opportunity to play his way into this game [against the Patriots] this weekend," Tomlin said.

Since being rewarded with a four-year extension during the preseason after converting 89.5 percent of his field-goal tries through his first three years in Pittsburgh, Boswell has completely fell apart. The 27-year-old has missed five extra points this season -- two more than his total from 2015 through 2017 combined -- and has converted only 10 of 16 field-goal attempts, including a pair of misses in the loss to the Raiders over the weekend that prevented the Steelers from extending the game to overtime. Boswell's sizable contract is probably the only reason he's maintained his job through 14 games, but the Steelers may have finally reached their breaking point.