Steelers' Chris Boswell: Keeping kicking job
Boswell will remain the Steelers' kicker for the team's Week 15 matchup with the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
After Boswell missed his fifth and sixth field goal attempts of the season in the Week 14 loss to the Raiders -- the last of which prevented Pittsburgh from sending the game to overtime -- coach Mike Tomlin gave no assurances that the kicker would retain his job. The Steelers held an open tryout Wednesday featuring multiple kickers, but Boswell apparently restored some faith by knocking nine of 10 attempts in the workouts from various ranges, per Fowler. While he'll stick on the roster for now, any missed kicks in Week 15 or the games to follow could be enough to cost Boswell his spot.
