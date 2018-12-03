Steelers' Chris Boswell: Kicking woes continue

Boswell made his only field-goal attempt (48) and converted three of four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

The field-goal was just Boswell's tenth of the year, tied for second fewest for a team this season and he has now missed four extra-point attempts this season -- more than in his previous three seasons combined. He should get plenty of opportunities in Week 14 against Oakland, which allows the second most fantasy points to kickers per game (8.6).