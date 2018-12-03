Steelers' Chris Boswell: Kicking woes continue
Boswell made his only field-goal attempt (48) and converted three of four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.
The field-goal was just Boswell's tenth of the year, tied for second fewest for a team this season and he has now missed four extra-point attempts this season -- more than in his previous three seasons combined. He should get plenty of opportunities in Week 14 against Oakland, which allows the second most fantasy points to kickers per game (8.6).
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Throws touchdown pass•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Limited opportunities in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Posts 10 points in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses yet again•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in blowout win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in come-from-behind win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...