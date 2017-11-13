Steelers' Chris Boswell: Kicks game-winner as time expires
Boswell made two of three field-goals (33, 41), and had a PAT blocked in Pittsburgh's a 20-17 come-from-behind win at Indianapolis Sunday.
This was a rough outing for Boswell, who bounced a field goal off the upright, and also missed his first PAT of the season, before redeeming himself by making a field goal as time ran out for the win. The Steelers have a short week, hosting the Titans, who allow opposing kickers an average of 7.7 PPG, on Thursday night.
