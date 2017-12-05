Steelers' Chris Boswell: Kicks second straight game-winner as time expires
Boswell was perfect on his three field-goals (30, 37, 38) and both PATs in Monday night's 23-20 win over the Bengals.
Just as he did in Week 12 against the Packers, Boswell nailed the winning kick as the clock ran out, allowing the Steelers to keep pace with the Patriots for the best record in the AFC. Boswell wishes he could play Cincinnati every week, hitting all 24 field goal attempts and 11 extra point tries in six regular season games and one playoff game in his career. He has now kicked multiple field goals in five of the last six games.
