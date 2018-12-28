Steelers' Chris Boswell: Lands on injured reserve
Boswell was placed on injured reserve Friday with an undisclosed injury.
Boswell was nearly replaced following Week 15 after missing his seventh field-goal attempt of the season, but he responded by not missing a kick last week against the Saints. The 27-year-old was never listed on the injury report, so what he's actually dealing with is currently unclear. Pittsburgh signed Matt McCrane to handle kicking duties as the team heads into the final game of the regular season.
