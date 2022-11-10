Pittsburgh placed Boswell (groin) on injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
The Steelers' decision to sign another kicker (Matthew Wright) off the Chiefs' practice squad Wednesday already seemed to signal that Boswell wasn't on track to play Sunday against the Saints, but Boswell's move to IR means that he'll be sidelined for at least four games on account of the groin injury. Boswell, who sat out the Steelers' Week 8 loss to the Eagles before Pittsburgh went on bye Week 9, won't be eligible to return until the team's Dec. 11 matchup with the Ravens in Week 14.