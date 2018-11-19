Steelers' Chris Boswell: Limited opportunities in win
Boswell made both his extra point tries during their 20-16 win against Jacksonville.
Jacksonville did a good job against the potent Pittsburgh offense, resulting in Boswell's worst outing this season and his lowest point total since Week 6 of the 2016 season. The offense should fare better against Denver in Week 11.
