Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.
Although Boswell was perfect once again during Sunday's matchup, he didn't have many opportunities to contribute during the low-scoring matchup. The 32-year-old's accuracy hasn't been a concern over the first half of the 2023 campaign, with his main limitation coming from his relative lack of opportunities.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Makes three field goals Sunday•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect against Tennessee•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses 61-yard attempt in loss•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Makes 53-yard field goal in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Stays perfect in Week 5•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Makes both field-goal attempts•