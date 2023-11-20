Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Although Boswell was perfect once again during Sunday's matchup, he didn't have many opportunities to contribute during the low-scoring matchup. The 32-year-old's accuracy hasn't been a concern over the first half of the 2023 campaign, with his main limitation coming from his relative lack of opportunities.