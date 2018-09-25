Steelers' Chris Boswell: Looks awful in win

Boswell converted one of his two field goals and three of four extra point attempts in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

Through three games, Boswell has made just one of four field goals and has missed two extra point attempts. Minnesota and Cleveland already replaced their kickers after shaky starts, so we'll have to watch if Pittsburgh brings anyone in this week. Even if Boswell keeps his job, he'll next face the Ravens, who have held opposing kickers to just five points per game this season.