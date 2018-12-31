Steelers' Chris Boswell: Looks to rebound in 2019
Boswell, who was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury prior to Pittsburgh's 16-13 Week 17 win over Cincinnati, finished the season having made 13 of 20 field-goals and 43 of 45 PATs.
His 65 percent success rate on field-goals was the lowest in the league among kickers with 20 or more attempts, and well below his career average of 89.5 percent entering the season. Boswell was signed to a hefty long-term contact after last season -- with over $7 million guaranteed -- so despite his awful season there is a strong chance he will be back kicking for Pittsburgh in 2019.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Does his part in crushing defeat•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses again in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Keeping kicking job•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Job put on notice•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Costly misses for third-straight loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...