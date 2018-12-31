Steelers' Chris Boswell: Looks to rebound in 2019

Boswell, who was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury prior to Pittsburgh's 16-13 Week 17 win over Cincinnati, finished the season having made 13 of 20 field-goals and 43 of 45 PATs.

His 65 percent success rate on field-goals was the lowest in the league among kickers with 20 or more attempts, and well below his career average of 89.5 percent entering the season. Boswell was signed to a hefty long-term contact after last season -- with over $7 million guaranteed -- so despite his awful season there is a strong chance he will be back kicking for Pittsburgh in 2019.