Boswell went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made both PATs in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Falcons.

Boswell's miss came from 56 yards in the fourth quarter, as he pushed it wide right. It kept Atlanta in the game trailing by just seven points with 6:58 to play. The veteran kicker's makes were from 43 and 28 yards. Boswell was fantasy's No. 16 overall kicker in points per game last season, as he made just 27 of 32 field-goal attempts and 42 of 43 extra-point tries in a low-scoring Steelers offense.