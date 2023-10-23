Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making all three of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Boswell struggled with his accuracy during the 2022 campaign but has gotten off to a strong start in 2023, making all 11 of his field-goal attempts while converting all eight of his extra-point tries over the Steelers' first six games. He also made his fourth field-goal attempt of at least 50 yards during Sunday's Week 7 win. The 32-year-old's overall fantasy value has depended on the success of the Steelers' offense, but he's been reliable when called upon early in the year.