Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making both of his extra-point tries during Saturday's 19-17 loss to Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh's offense struggled to generate much production in Saturday's regular-season finale, but Boswell was perfect when called upon, including a 54-yard made field goal with 2:39 remaining in the matchup to bring the game within two points. The 33-year-old put together a career-best year in multiple areas during the regular season, including made field goals and makes from 50-plus yards. He made 41 of 44 field-goal attempts while converting all 35 of his extra-point tries this season.