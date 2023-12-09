Boswell made his lone field-goal attempt while converting his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 21-18 loss to New England on Thursday.

Although Boswell was perfect during Thursday's primetime matchup, he didn't see much action. He made his second-longest field-goal attempt with a 56-yarder midway through the first quarter and made an extra-point try late in the second quarter, but the Steelers went for two after their lone touchdown in the second half. Still after missing a field-goal attempt during last week's loss to Arizona, it was encouraging to see the 32-year-old get back on track, even with a limited sample.