Boswell went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his lone PAT in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

This was a battle of Pennsylvania's kickers, as Boswell and Jake Elliott combined to account for 23 of the game's 35 points. Boswell was good from 25, 40 and 52 yards in this one. The veteran kicker has been trending downward the last two seasons, and he entered play Sunday having made just 79.2 percent of his field-goal tries this season. After his perfect showing against the Eagles, Boswell has made all of his field goals in back-to-back games for the first time all season. On the year, he's 22-for-27 on FGAs and a perfect 18-for-18 on PATs. There are better fantasy kickers out there.