Boswell made both of his field-goal attempts during the Steelers' 30-6 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

The Steelers' offense has struggled early in 2023, but Boswell has been reliable when called upon this year. Although he had attempts from just 35 yards and 23 yards during Sunday's blowout loss, he's now made all seven of his field-goal attempts while converting all five of his extra-point tries over the first four weeks of the season.