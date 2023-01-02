Boswell converted three of four field-goal attempts while making his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 16-13 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Boswell had a 48-yard field-goal attempt hit the right upright late in the second quarter Sunday, but he managed to make three total field goals, including a 51-yarder in the third quarter. Although he matched his highest total of field goals made in a single game this season, he's now missed at least one field-goal attempt in three of his four appearances since returning from a groin injury. During those four games, he's made six of 10 field-goal attempts while converting all seven of his extra-point tries.