Boswell made his lone field-goal attempt while converting both of his extra-point tries during Saturday's 34-17 loss to Baltimore.

Boswell had made multiple field goals in each of the five games leading up to Saturday's Week 16 tilt, but he had limited opportunities to kick against Baltimore. However, he remained perfect once again and maintained his status as one of the league's most productive kickers this season, as he's converted 39 of 42 field-goal attempts while making all 32 of his extra-point tries.