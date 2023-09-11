Boswell made his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The Steelers' offense was unable to generate much production during Sunday's regular-season opener, and Boswell didn't have any field-goal attempts in the blowout loss. However, he still made his lone kick after winning the starting placekicking job during the offseason. After an inefficient 2022 in which he made just 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts, he'll attempt to bounce back in 2023.