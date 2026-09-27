Boswell made all three of his field-goal attempts and each of his three extra-point tries during the Steelers' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Boswell missed one kick in each of the first two games of the regular season, but he was perfect during Sunday's win. He connected on field goals from 44, 36 and 33 yards, the last of which occurred just before the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter and gave Pittsburgh the lead for good. It appears the Steelers' offense may have figured something out in Week 3, and that continued success would raise Boswell's scoring floor over the coming weeks.