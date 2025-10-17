Steelers' Chris Boswell: Makes the most of opportunities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boswell connected on his only field-goal attempt and on all four of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.
The kicker drilled a 41-yard field goal early in the second quarter that put the Steelers up 10-0. Boswell has now made 10-of-12 field goals and all 16 extra-point attempts in 2025. The veteran is a reliable option in fantasy football.
