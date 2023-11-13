Boswell converted all three of his field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 23-19 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Boswell had two attempts from over 40 yards during Sunday's matchup, but he was perfect once again to help lead the Steelers to the narrow win. The 32-year-old has been perfect in eight of his nine appearances this season, with his lone missed field-goal attempt coming on a 61-yard attempt against Jacksonville in Week 8, though it's worth noting that he made the initial 56-yard try in that situation before it was negated due to a penalty. In total, Boswell has converted 17 of 18 field-goal attempts while making all 13 of his extra-point tries this season.