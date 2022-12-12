Boswell missed his lone field-goal attempt while making both of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 16-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Boswell returned to the field Sunday after missing the last five games due to a groin injury, but he had his lone field-goal attempt blocked during the narrow loss to Baltimore. However, it was encouraging to see him convert both of his extra-point tries. Over eight appearances this year, the 31-year-old has converted 12 of 17 field-goal attempts while making all 11 of his extra-point tries.