Boswell converted two of four field-goal attempts while making his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 13-10 win over Las Vegas on Saturday.

Boswell was perfect on four kicks in Week 15, but he was kicking in cold and windy conditions during Saturday's matchup against the Raiders. He missed a 43-yard attempt wide left in the second quarter and missed a 52-yarder wide left in the third. However, he did just enough to lead Pittsburgh to the narrow Week 16 win.