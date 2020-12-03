Boswell converted on both of his field-goal attempts while missing his only extra-point try in Wednesday's 19-14 win over the Ravens.

Boswell's day got off to a slow start as he missed an extra-point try in the first quarter of Wednesday's game, but he converted on a pair of short field goals later in the contest. The 29-year-old has now converted on 94.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, but he's only made 88.6 percent of his extra-point tries this year. He'll face a slightly more favorable matchup against Washington next week.